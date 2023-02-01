Tapper presses Netanyahu on proposal to change judicial system
In an exclusive interview, CNN's Jake Tapper presses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on allegations that his proposed changes to the country's judicial system are, in fact, tied to criminal charges against him.
06:22
