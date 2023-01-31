Empowering African amputees through sport
South African Paralympian Ntando Mahlangu is aiming for gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympic games and inspiring young amputees along the way. In Sierra Leone, pastor Mambud Samai co-founded the Single Leg Amputee Sports Association (SLASA) to provide war victims with an opportunity to heal through sports.
