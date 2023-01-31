CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
In Myanmar, a military junta that swept to power after a coup in February 2021 has been waging a deadly war against a rebel coalition. Unlike in Ukraine, there is very little international support - be it weapons or money - flowing to the armed opposition in Myanmar. With rare and exclusive footage from battlefield medics and the ethnic minority rebels, CNN's Ivan Watson looks at the grinding conflict and the toll it is taking on the civilian population.
04:04 - Source: CNN
