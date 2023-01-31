Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
Ashkan Morovati is something of a hero for many Iranians. A video emerged in October 2022 showing the Kurdish Iranian boxer bare-chested, surrounded by more than a dozen regime forces as he was trying to fend them off with a knife - then, shots are heard and he falls to his knees. CNN's Jomana Karasheh speaks to Morovati after he survived the unimaginable, brutal crackdown and narrowly escaped the country while severely injured.
05:57 - Source: CNN
