CNN goes to Ukraine frontlines with key drone unit
CNN's Fred Pleitgen embeds with Ukrainian drone operators on the front lines of Ukraine's war against Russia - a dangerous role that is crucial in detecting Russian forces' movements.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
CNN goes to Ukraine frontlines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Ukrainian soldiers use Soviet-era tanks against Russia
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. colonel breaks down what Russian and Ukrainian armies may do next
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russians on Western tanks for Ukraine: 'Our opinions mean diddly-squat'
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin's latest problem? His own military
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Russia's show of force after US pledges tanks
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. general on what will happen after Ukraine gets tanks
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See documents that assess Russian private army success
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian shelling goes off as Ukrainians evacuate community
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN