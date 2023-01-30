Pakistan Mezquita
Go inside Pakistan mosque following suspected suicide attack
Newsroom
A blast inside a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has left at least 34 people dead and over 120 injured, according to Shafiullah Khan, the deputy commissioner in Peshawar. CNN's Ivan Watson reports.
02:25 - Source: CNN
