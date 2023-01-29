Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Ret. colonel breaks down what Russian and Ukrainian armies may do next
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin's latest problem? His own military
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See Russia's show of force after US pledges tanks
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. general on what will happen after Ukraine gets tanks
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See documents that assess Russian private army success
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian shelling goes off as Ukrainians evacuate community
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former CIA director: US is sending 'unhelpful message' to allies
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what soldiers are saying from the front lines in Ukraine
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN