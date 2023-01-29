02 Col Cedric Leighton January 18 2023
Ret. colonel breaks down what Russian and Ukrainian armies may do next
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton maps out the strategies of the Russian and Ukrainian armies as they battle over key positions in eastern Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
01:11
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2021" held in the Patriot Park, in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 23, 2021. (Photo by Ramil SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by RAMIL SITDIKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
Putin's latest problem? His own military
02:05
Russia warship drills
See Russia's show of force after US pledges tanks
02:38
spider marks tsr vpx
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
02:06
Hertling
Retired lt. general on what will happen after Ukraine gets tanks
02:14
stoltenberg putin SPLIT
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
01:28
A Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives through the mud in the context of an informative educational practice "Land Operation Exercise 2017" at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany, on October 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
ukraine official
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
Yevgeny Prigozhin
See documents that assess Russian private army success
04:12
russian FSB defector melissa bell pkg
Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
04:26
ukraine aid volunteers wedeman pkg
Russian shelling goes off as Ukrainians evacuate community
03:11
nigel gould-davies putin split
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
US M1 Abrams tank animation video
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
david petraeus 01/19/23
Former CIA director: US is sending 'unhelpful message' to allies
02:38
Ukraine Front Line Wedeman SCREENGRAB
Hear what soldiers are saying from the front lines in Ukraine
01:51
screengrab brovary ukraine kindergarten
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14
