'A sign of desperation': Journalist outlines new problem facing Putin's war effort
Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned to recruiting convicts to staff military factories that are low on manpower.
02:05 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict
