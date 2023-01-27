screengrab india protest bbc
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
At least a dozen Indian university students have been detained by police over plans to screen a banned BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the leader of a student group. CNN's Anna Coren has more.
02:32 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
screengrab india protest bbc
Video shows clash between students and police over banned BBC documentary
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Israel Military 2 vpx
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kaku
Professor breaks down why Earth's inner core may have stopped
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
STILL centenary twins italy
See how centenarian twins celebrated their birthday
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives through the mud in the context of an informative educational practice "Land Operation Exercise 2017" at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany, on October 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab asia extreme weather cold mohe
See what's it like in China's 'North Pole' during record-setting winter
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
antarctica glacier brunt ice shelf break off
Video from Antarctica shows ice shelf the size of London breaking off
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Afghanistan Heat Holmes vpx
To eat or stay warm: Afghans are faced with tough choices amid arctic winter
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China protester wang pkg vpx
Chinese protester made video warning she could vanish. Then, she disappeared
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
barbie nadeau italy artifacts return 2
US billionaire banned from acquiring antiquities. See some of the returned artifacts
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lens cloud turkey
Massive, red formation in the sky stuns onlookers
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian ship sailing off us coast todd tsr vpx_00001519
Watch: Russian spy ship sails recklessly off US (December 2019)
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
police search
Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab jacinda ardern resignation
Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china nurses vpx
Social media videos show China nurses sick from Covid collapsing on the job
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
peru protests explainer
The Peru protests explained in 2 minutes
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN