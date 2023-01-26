Hear Wagner soldiers describe intense fighting near Bakhmut
Russia and Ukraine are locked into a fierce fight for control of key cities in eastern Ukraine. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
02:38 - Source: CNN
