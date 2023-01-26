Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is aware of Russian plans for future operations in Ukraine and indicated that they were working to counter Moscow's moves. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) joins CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss the opportunities of Ukraine's renewed offensive as they expect the delivery of western tanks.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired lt. general on what will happen after Ukraine gets tanks
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear NATO chief's message to Russia following tank shipment announcement
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See documents that assess Russian private army success
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian shelling goes off as Ukrainians evacuate community
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former CIA director: US is sending 'unhelpful message' to allies
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what soldiers are saying from the front lines in Ukraine
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm living like a f*****g animal': Ukrainians deal with harsh living conditions amid Russian shelling
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general breaks down 'competition' between Russian military leaders
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN