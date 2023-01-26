spider marks tsr vpx
Retired maj. general predicts where Ukraine's renewed offensive will take place
Situation Room
On Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his government is aware of Russian plans for future operations in Ukraine and indicated that they were working to counter Moscow's moves. Maj. Gen. James "Spider" Marks (Ret.) joins CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss the opportunities of Ukraine's renewed offensive as they expect the delivery of western tanks.
