US Israel Military 2 vpx
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
Situation Room
CNN gets exclusive access to the largest joint military exercise ever between the US and Israel, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:38 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
US Israel Military 2 vpx
CNN goes to the front lines of major US and Israel joint military exercise
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Leopard 2 A7 main battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr drives through the mud in the context of an informative educational practice "Land Operation Exercise 2017" at the military training area in Munster, northern Germany, on October 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Hear what Kremlin told CNN after Germans announce tanks for Ukraine
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Afghanistan Heat Holmes vpx
To eat or stay warm: Afghans are faced with tough choices amid arctic winter
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
China protester wang pkg vpx
Chinese protester made video warning she could vanish. Then, she disappeared
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
barbie nadeau italy artifacts return 2
US billionaire banned from acquiring antiquities. See some of the returned artifacts
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lens cloud turkey
Massive, red formation in the sky stuns onlookers
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ardern resignation reactions lon orig na thumbnail
'I don't believe it.' New Zealanders react to Jacinda Ardern's resignation
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
london police david carrick wayne couzens sarah everard dos santos pkg ovn contd intl ldn vpx _00014810.png
Ex-police chief on systemic misogyny: 'My daughters don't trust the police'
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian ship sailing off us coast todd tsr vpx_00001519
Watch: Russian spy ship sails recklessly off US (December 2019)
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
police search
Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California
00:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab jacinda ardern resignation
Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china nurses vpx
Social media videos show China nurses sick from Covid collapsing on the job
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
peru protests explainer
The Peru protests explained in 2 minutes
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
greta thunberg detained german police
See climate activist Greta Thunberg being carried away by German police
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner dissident
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN