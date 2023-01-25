Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
CNN's Fred Pleitgen speaks to Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's Deputy Head of Defense Intelligence who says Russians are learning from their battlefield mistakes and making it harder for Ukraine's missiles to hit their ammunition depots and logistics hubs.
02:32 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Ukrainian defense intelligence official: Putin's command structure is 'very problematic'
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
See documents that assess Russian private army success
04:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian shelling goes off as Ukrainians evacuate community
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Putin has no red lines': Ex-ambassador explains Putin's mindset
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former CIA director: US is sending 'unhelpful message' to allies
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what soldiers are saying from the front lines in Ukraine
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I'm living like a f*****g animal': Ukrainians deal with harsh living conditions amid Russian shelling
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general breaks down 'competition' between Russian military leaders
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Rescuers call out to woman trapped in rubble after Russian missile strike
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ukraine's first lady reveals what she tells her own children about Putin's invasion
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general shares what he thinks Ukraine should do after Dnipro attack
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired colonel explains Putin's point of view on Soledar
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN