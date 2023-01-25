Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
CNN's Melissa Bell speaks with two defectors from the FSB, Russia's federal security service, and reports on the danger they now face for speaking out against Vladimir Putin.
04:26 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Russian agents making Cold War-style defections speak with CNN
04:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
To eat or stay warm: Afghans are faced with tough choices amid arctic winter
02:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese protester made video warning she could vanish. Then, she disappeared
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
US billionaire banned from acquiring antiquities. See some of the returned artifacts
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the tanks countries are debating sending to Ukraine
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Massive, red formation in the sky stuns onlookers
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I don't believe it.' New Zealanders react to Jacinda Ardern's resignation
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ex-police chief on systemic misogyny: 'My daughters don't trust the police'
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Russian spy ship sails recklessly off US (December 2019)
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Footage shows missing actor's car as search underway in California
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Social media videos show China nurses sick from Covid collapsing on the job
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Peru protests explained in 2 minutes
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See climate activist Greta Thunberg being carried away by German police
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN