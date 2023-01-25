What are Putin's top 3 issues for 2023? CNN's diplomatic editor explains
CNN's International Diplomatic Editor, Nic Robertson, looks ahead at some of the problems the Russian president is facing in 2023.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
What are Putin's top 3 issues for 2023? CNN's diplomatic editor explains
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney is closing an iconic ride. Hear why some fans aren't happy about it
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear conservative complaints about changes to M&M'S chocolate characters
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
What is ChatGPT? CNN explores whether it's something you should fear
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former NBC page Aubrey Plaza gives 'SNL' tour
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Don Lemon responds to Colbert's dig at his hoodie-suit combo
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar opening in Chicago
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Egg prices rose 60 percent in a year. See how some are trying to cut costs
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
How the debt ceiling changes may impact you
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
This restaurant was empty. Now it has lines out the door thanks to TikTok
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
See inside $18 million 'Invisible House'
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Video: Tesla car in autonomous mode causes pileup in San Francisco
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business