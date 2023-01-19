Jacinda Ardern chokes up while announcing impending resignation
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she will stand aside for a new leader within weeks, saying she doesn't believe she has the energy to seek re-election in the October polls. CNN's Kristie Lu Stout has more.
02:36 - Source: CNN
