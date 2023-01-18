Ukraine NY Australia DV 2
Thousands of miles from home, Ukrainians celebrate new beginnings in Australia
January 13 marks the traditional Ukrainian folk holiday of Malanka which honors new beginnings. After fleeing the war to Sydney, Australia, these refugees will be celebrating thousands of miles away from home.
02:59 - Source: CNN
