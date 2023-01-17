'I'm living like a f*****g animal': Ukrainians deal with harsh living conditions amid Russian shelling
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about the hardships they face in their daily life, such as lack of running water and electricity, amid constant Russian shelling.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
'I'm living like a f*****g animal': Ukrainians deal with harsh living conditions amid Russian shelling
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
An iconic French food is under threat. Hear why one baker is speaking out
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
'You're just a hamster spinning on a wheel': Restaurant owner struggles to stay open
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
The debt ceiling drama, explained in 2 minutes
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This horror film doll is dancing her way into viral fame
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Your questions about a possible gas stove ban, answered
03:03
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This 82-year-old couldn't afford to retire. Then a TikTok user stepped in
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shamefully good': Stephen Colbert reacts to Tom Hanks' new cocktail creation
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
New study shows walking this way burns just as much energy as jogging
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ellen DeGeneres posts video of flash flood near Montecito home
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
401(k) rules just got better. Here are the important changes
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'This could be bad for you': WSJ reporter handcuffed while on assignment
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business