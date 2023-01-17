South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu sets sights on 2024 Paralympics
World record holder Ntando Mahlangu took home gold medals in the long jump and men's 200m race at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. The South African track and field star showed CNN how he's training with hopes of competing in the 2024 Paralympics.
03:22 - Source: CNN
African Voices 16 videos
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu sets sights on 2024 Paralympics
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Empowering African amputees through sport
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
My Drive with Korede Bello
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the creatives elevating Africa's film industry
23:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
The 'Miracle Doctor' giving people their sight back
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Saving southern Africa's sea turtles and penguins
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protecting Kenya's 'Super Tusker' elephants
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
A surfer's love for the sport helps transform communities
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
How water sports are making waves in Africa
23:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur bringing 'The Headies' to America
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
My Drive with Richard Mofe-Damijo
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Moving Africa forward through music
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
This South African choreographer is making dance more accessible
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN