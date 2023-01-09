CNN anchor warns Brazil riot is 'real world impact' of Jan. 6
Hundreds of supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed major government buildings in the country's capital city Brasilia. The breaches come about a week after the inauguration of Lula da Silva, who returned to power after he defeated Bolsonaro in a run-off election. CNN's John Avlon discusses how the incident is reminiscent of January 6, 2021, when rioters stormed the US Capitol in an effort to prevent the certification of the 2020 election.
04:15 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
CNN anchor warns Brazil riot is 'real world impact' of Jan. 6
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'This could be bad for you': WSJ reporter handcuffed while on assignment
05:34
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This electric Ram truck concept has a fold-away third row
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Skip Bayless apologizes for his 'widely misconstrued' tweet on Damar Hamlin
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'She would kick us under the table': 'The View' hosts share Barbara Walters stories
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Reporters explain why George Santos' lies 'fell through the cracks'
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch passenger's enthusiastic reunion with his missing luggage
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
How 2022's most popular TikTok community can help you read more in 2023
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This whisky commercial is moving viewers to tears. See why
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Southwest CEO responds to backlash over cancellations
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russian sausage tycoon and lawmaker dies after three-story fall in India
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Flight delayed or canceled? Travel expert shares her tips
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN