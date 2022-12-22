Kenneth Gyang Screengrab African Voices
Meet the creatives elevating Africa's film industry
Award-winning producer and director Kenneth Gyang is sharing original content from Nigeria on global streaming platforms. In Uganda, Hamid Ibrahim is inspiring the next generation of animators through his entertainment company, Kugali Media.
23:00 - Source: CNN
African Voices 16 videos
Kenneth Gyang Screengrab African Voices
Meet the creatives elevating Africa's film industry
23:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Derek Boateng African Voices Screengrab
Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AVP Football Legends Screengrab
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Namibia ophthalmologist South Africa Neurosurgeon neurosurgery spc_00000811.png
The 'Miracle Doctor' giving people their sight back
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
African Voices Martine Viljoen Screengrab
Saving southern Africa's sea turtles and penguins
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
South Africa Kenya Animal conservation Super Tusker elephants Pengiuns Tsavo Trust SPC_00000000.png
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joseph Kyalo Super Tusker Kenya Tsavo East National park conservationist spc_00031304.png
Protecting Kenya's 'Super Tusker' elephants
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Daniel Botha surf enthusiast South Africa entrepreneur Surfing Surfpop SPC_00000000.png
A surfer's love for the sport helps transform communities
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Africa Cape Town Morocco Daniel Botha Boujmaa Guilloul Sidi Kaouki beach spc_00003329.png
How water sports are making waves in Africa
23:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Headies music awards Ayo Animashaun Nigeria Afrobeats spc _00000000.png
Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur bringing 'The Headies' to America
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Frame grab from African Voices My Drive
My Drive with Richard Mofe-Damijo
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Africa Nigeria Cameroon Afrobeat music Ayo Animashaun Mr. Leo spc_00135913.png
Moving Africa forward through music
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gladys Screengrab 1 AV
This South African choreographer is making dance more accessible
03:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Izzy Odigie Screengrab
Choreographer Izzy Odigie is spreading Afrobeat dance around the world
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Gladys screengrab 2
These African choreographers inspire through dance
23:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AV Serge Betsen Screengrab
This former Cameroonian rugby player empowers the youth through sport
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN