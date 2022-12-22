Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
Former Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng travels the continent scouting on behalf of the Right to Dream Academy to give underprivileged youth the opportunity to succeed through sport.
02:52 - Source: CNN
African Voices 15 videos
Former pro footballer scouts next generation of African players
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
The 'Miracle Doctor' giving people their sight back
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Saving southern Africa's sea turtles and penguins
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
The conservations protecting Africa's vulnerable animals
23:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protecting Kenya's 'Super Tusker' elephants
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
A surfer's love for the sport helps transform communities
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
How water sports are making waves in Africa
23:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet the Nigerian entrepreneur bringing 'The Headies' to America
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
My Drive with Richard Mofe-Damijo
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Moving Africa forward through music
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
This South African choreographer is making dance more accessible
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Choreographer Izzy Odigie is spreading Afrobeat dance around the world
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
These African choreographers inspire through dance
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
This former Cameroonian rugby player empowers the youth through sport
03:20
Now playing- Source: CNN