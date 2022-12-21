Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Source: CNN
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
