screengrab russia arctic expansion before after
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
03:29 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
screengrab russia arctic expansion before after
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Cecily Strong 1
'SNL' cast says goodbye to Cecily Strong with 'Blue Christmas'
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
climate candy 1
Company creates candy that contains 96% real fruit and vegetables
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Haley Lu Richardson Nick Jonas thumb
'White Lotus' star meets childhood idol Nick Jonas in surprise video call
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Australia coal holdout climate coren pkg intl hnk vpx_00032124.png
These gigantic mines may show how challenging it is to end use of coal
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
youtube roundup thumbnail
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Horror Ornaments 3
Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ben McKenzie cnntm intv
Actor rips crypto as 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Schnitzler Yurkevich pkg1
Why some men are dropping out of the workforce
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
elon musk jack sweeney split
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
14 December 2020, Bavaria, M'nsing: A shooting star can be seen during the Geminids meteor stream in the starry sky above a tree. The Geminids are the strongest meteor stream of the year. Photo by: Matthias Balk/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Expert reveals the best way to see a meteor shower
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
Amy Schumer opens up about decades-long battle with 'lonely disease'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Martin Short and Steve Martin 2
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded and led FTX until a liquidity crunch forced the cryptocurrency exchange to declare bankruptcy, is escorted out of the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Dante Carrer
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration the FTX logo and mobile app adverts are displayed on screens on November 10, 2022 in London, England. The Bahamas-based crypto exchange's larger rival, Binance, walked away from a potential bailout deal, as FTX struggles with a wave of customer withdrawals that have created a liquidity crunch. (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
al roker updates health
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business