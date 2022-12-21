biden zelensky oval office vpx
Listen to Zelensky's message to Americans from Oval Office
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak in the Oval Office during a historic visit to Washington amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
06:00 - Source: CNN
