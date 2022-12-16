Family of Itaewon crowd crush victim speaks out
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to the bereaved family of Oh Ji-min, a victim of the Itaewon disaster in Seoul in October that saw 158 lives lost.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
Family of Itaewon crowd crush victim speaks out
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Daughter's viral video saves dad's scary ornament business
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Actor rips crypto as 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why some men are dropping out of the workforce
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Elon Musk suspends Twitter account tracking his private jet
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert reveals the best way to see a meteor shower
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Amy Schumer opens up about decades-long battle with 'lonely disease'
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
SNL: Steve Martin and Martin Short eulogize each other
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prosecutor: FTX founder committed 'one of the biggest financial frauds' in US history
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
This new gaming console is hackable and smaller than a credit card
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
FTX founder 'vaguely aware' of lending customer funds to hedge fund
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See Al Roker's first television appearance after returning from hospitalization
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch the top TikTok videos of 2022
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'It's been a wild ride:' Trevor Noah bids farewell to 'The Daily Show'
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
This survival game pits players against an evil Thomas the Train-like monster
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Wardrobe malfunction interrupts surprise Mariah Carey performance
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN