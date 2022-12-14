Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
