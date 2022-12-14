Russian Soldier Intercepts SCREENGRAB
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
Erin Burnett Out Front
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine has released audio of what they say is an intercepted call between Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine that paint a picture of the conditions they are fighting in. CNN has not been able to verify the audio.
01:28 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Russian Soldier Intercepts SCREENGRAB
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikita Chibrin VPX
'They raped a mother and a daughter': Deserter from Russian army unit speaks on crimes against civilians
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Commander Khodakovsky SCREENGRAB
Russian commander appears to call for use of nuclear weapons
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian solders
Defense Minister says Ukraine is preparing for possible Russian invasion from Belarus
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Hertling Russia Combat Instructor Split
Retired general says video of combat instructor shows another failure by the Russian army
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zambia Warner Group
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner group vpx
See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
owen matthews gps
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Melitopol attack aftermath
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian attack
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail putin champagne
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin nuclear threat growing
Putin warns if Russia 'is not the first' to use nuclear weapons 'it couldn't be the second'
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kiley Ukraine Doctors
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lyons analysis
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia Air Bases Attacked Map SCREENGRAB
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bucha Resident Ripley SCREENGRAB
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN