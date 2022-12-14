'Unconscious bias': Prince Harry doubles down on racism allegations
Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, took aim at what they call "unconscious bias" inside the British Royal family, media and society with the release of their Netflix documentary. CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 16 videos
'Unconscious bias': Prince Harry doubles down on racism allegations
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter breaks down what's in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series so far
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Woman at center of Buckingham Palace controversy speaks out
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince William: From 'heartthrob' to first in line to the throne
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
King Charles III is now one of the richest people in the world. Here's how
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Queen's death revives painful memories of British colonialism
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why people are upset about a massive diamond on royal crown
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The Crown' moves into the tumultuous 1990s
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Follow Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it begins final journey
04:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
A look into how Camilla became Queen Consort
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Who is Britain's next King?
05:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Queen only ever sent one dish back, her former chef says. It's not what you think
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
What it was like to be part of the crowds at the Queen's funeral
02:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch King Charles and Prince William surprise people in line to see Queen
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
King Charles III says he feels 'the weight of history' in first Parliament address
04:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Diana's private secretary: Princess died "thinking I had betrayed her"
06:17
Now playing- Source: CNN