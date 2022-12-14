'They raped a mother and a daughter': Deserter from Russian army unit speaks on crimes against civilians
Nikita Chibrin, a deserter from a notorious Russian military unit, speaks exclusively to CNN's Fred Pleitgen to "shine light on the war he never wanted to be apart of."
