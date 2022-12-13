Russia's president Vladimir Putin attends the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on December 9, 2022.
Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
Erin Burnett Out Front
Former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, reacts to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to hold his annual year-end press conference for the first time since 2013.
01:00
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
- Source: CNN
Russan Combat Instructor SCREENGRAB
Video appears to show Russian combat instructor pleading for more equipment
02:18
- Source: CNN
Zambia Warner Group
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
02:46
- Source: CNN
wagner group vpx
See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
03:05
- Source: CNN
owen matthews gps
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
01:40
- Source: CNN
Melitopol attack aftermath
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian attack
03:15
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail putin champagne
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
01:49
- Source: CNN
putin nuclear threat growing
Putin warns if Russia 'is not the first' to use nuclear weapons 'it couldn't be the second'
02:46
- Source: CNN
Kiley Ukraine Doctors
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
- Source: CNN
Lyons analysis
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
- Source: CNN
Russia Air Bases Attacked Map SCREENGRAB
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
- Source: CNN
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
- Source: CNN
Bucha Resident Ripley SCREENGRAB
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
- Source: CNN
leighton map 12.4.22 vpx
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
- Source: CNN
tapper blinken split sotu 12 04 2022
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
- Source: CNN
Moscow Russia Pleitgen pkg
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
03:06
- Source: CNN