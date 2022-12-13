Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
Former US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, reacts to the news that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to hold his annual year-end press conference for the first time since 2013.
01:00 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Putin cancels his annual press conference. Hear ex-ambassador's theory why
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video appears to show Russian combat instructor pleading for more equipment
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian attack
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin warns if Russia 'is not the first' to use nuclear weapons 'it couldn't be the second'
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN