BTS member Jin releases photo before starting mandatory military service
K-pop supergroup BTS entered a new era as Jin, its oldest member, began his mandatory military service amid tight security at an army training center in South Korea. CNN's Paula Hancocks reports.
01:35 - Source: CNN
