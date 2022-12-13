CNN exposes how US and European aid benefited churches that oppose LGBTQI+ rights
A CNN As Equals investigation follows Nima Elbagir to Ghana to reveal how Western aid money has benefited religious organizations that oppose LGBTQI+ rights and see the impact this has had on members of the local LGBTQI+ community.
07:50 - Source: CNN
