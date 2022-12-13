Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
Former footballers Lucas Radebe, Daniel Amokachi and Derek Boateng all represented their teams in the World Cup. Now, these playmakers are giving back to their communities by coaching, mentoring and scouting the next generation of African footballers.
23:02 - Source: CNN
Legendary footballers move the sport forward in Africa
23:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
