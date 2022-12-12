He built the World Cup stadium. Hear what he says happened to his fellow worker
Qatar's World Cup is mired in controversy around human rights -- the deaths of migrant workers and working conditions many endured. CNN's Larry Madowo spoke to Kenyan workers who shared their experiences in Qatar.
03:06 - Source: CNN
