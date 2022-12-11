See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
03:05 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows aftermath of Ukrainian attack
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin warns if Russia 'is not the first' to use nuclear weapons 'it couldn't be the second'
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
03:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN