New video reveals what Brittney Griner endured inside Russian penal colony
Erin Burnett Out Front
A video shows new details about Brittney Griner's life in a Russian penal colony. TJ Quinn, investigative reporter and senior writer for ESPN who reported on these details, joins CNN's Erin Burnett to discuss.
