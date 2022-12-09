video thumbnail putin champagne
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
CNN's Will Ripley reports from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments at a reception after an awards ceremony for 'Heroes of Russia,' in the Kremlin.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Putin makes rare public comment about who's to blame for attacks
putin nuclear threat growing
Putin warns if Russia 'is not the first' to use nuclear weapons 'it couldn't be the second'
02:46
Kiley Ukraine Doctors
Vital hospital equipment is being overwhelmed by influx of wounded troops
03:21
Lyons analysis
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Russia Air Bases Attacked Map SCREENGRAB
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
kiley russian legion pkg 2
'I have no pity for them': Russian describes fighting against his own country
03:00
Bucha Resident Ripley SCREENGRAB
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
02:42
leighton map 12.4.22 vpx
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
02:41
tapper blinken split sotu 12 04 2022
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
01:53
Moscow Russia Pleitgen pkg
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
03:06
Ukraine FM
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
04:02
matthew chance bakhmut 2
Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
03:40
vladimir putin wesley clark split 2
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
02:16
Boris Bondarev Amanpour
Why this diplomat left the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:10
A Ukrainian artilleryman throws an empty 155MM shell tube as Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions on the frontline of eastern Ukraine, on November 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Military analyst explains why Ukraine can't afford 'a stalemate'
03:45
Leighton blackout
'Really big deal': Retired colonel breaks down new Russian strategy
01:21
