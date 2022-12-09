Americans Detained
After Griner's release, focus turns to dozens of Americans detained abroad
Situation Room
Now that basketball star Brittney Griner, who was being held in a Russian penal colony on minor drug possession charges, has been released, focus is shifting to dozens of other Americans detained abroad. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
02:40
griner texas 2
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
brittney griner plane vpx
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
Viktor Bout Moscow Airport SCREENGRAB
Hear what Viktor Bout said after he landed in Russia
POW released
CNN captures Ukrainian POW's emotional return home
Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany, in Berlin, Germany December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang
How a prince became the center of a German far-right plot
nigeria military abortion program 1
Reuters: Nigerian women speak out about reported secret mass abortion program
india salt water bath vpx
She lives near a landfill. Now she has to bathe in salt water
Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they stand guard outside a community in lockdown on November 29, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when zero-Covid policy ends
queensland plesiosaur skeleton thumb
Amateur fossil hunters find 19-foot-tall, 100 million-year-old skeleton
screengrab Xi jiang widow
Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial
Bambang Wuryanto, head of the parliamentary commission overseeing the revision, passes the report of the new criminal code to Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, during a parliamentary plenary meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesian parliament passes new criminal code banning sex outside marriage
Italy fascist monument 3
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
Russia Air Bases Attacked Map SCREENGRAB
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
Wang Covid Beijing
Reporter shows how China's zero-Covid policies makes everyday life difficult
02 Senegal Brawl
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
