nigeria military abortion program 1
Reuters: Nigerian women speak out about reported secret mass abortion program
Since at least 2013, more than 10,000 pregnancies were aborted as part of a "secret, systematic and illegal" abortion program allegedly "conducted" by the Nigerian military, a Reuters investigation has found. CNN's Nima Elbagir has more.
03:57 - Source: CNN
World News 15 videos
brittney griner plane vpx
See Brittney Griner on flight back to US
00:52
- Source: CNN
Epidemic control workers wear PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they stand guard outside a community in lockdown on November 29, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when zero-Covid policy ends
02:46
- Source: CNN
queensland plesiosaur skeleton thumb
Amateur fossil hunters find rare intact plesiosaur skeleton
01:02
- Source: CNN
POW released
CNN captures Ukrainian POW's emotional return home
03:13
- Source: CNN
screengrab Xi jiang widow
Reporter describes 'rare' behavior from Xi at former leader's memorial
02:12
- Source: CNN
Lyons analysis
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
02:34
- Source: CNN
Bambang Wuryanto, head of the parliamentary commission overseeing the revision, passes the report of the new criminal code to Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, during a parliamentary plenary meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Indonesian parliament passes new criminal code banning sex outside marriage
01:29
- Source: CNN
Italy fascist monument 3
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
02:54
- Source: CNN
Russia Air Bases Attacked Map SCREENGRAB
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
- Source: CNN
Wang Covid Beijing
Reporter shows how China's zero-Covid policies makes everyday life difficult
02:52
- Source: CNN
02 Senegal Brawl
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
00:55
- Source: CNN
mehran samak iranian protester killed
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
- Source: CNN
Santa catarina tumb 2
Families rescued from rooftops as heavy flooding hits Brazil
00:58
- Source: CNN
finland nz vpx
See the moment Jacinda Ardern fired back at reporter's question about gender
01:00
- Source: CNN