Peru's President Pedro Castillo speaks during a press conference with his Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric (out of frame) at La Moneda presidential palace in Santiago, on November 29, 2022, during his visit to Chile.
Reporter: 'Constitutional crisis' escalated after Peruvian president impeached
Peruvian lawmakers have voted to oust President Pedro Castillo, dramatically escalating the country's political crisis that began hours earlier when Castillo attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon has the latest.
