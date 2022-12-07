Reporter: 'Constitutional crisis' escalated after Peruvian president impeached
Peruvian lawmakers have voted to oust President Pedro Castillo, dramatically escalating the country's political crisis that began hours earlier when Castillo attempted to dissolve the legislative body and install an emergency government. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon has the latest.
