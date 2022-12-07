'You don't know what is going on.' Kyiv resident opens up about living with blackouts
Russian missile strikes have targeted infrastructure in Ukraine, leaving many without power as winter approaches. CNN spoke with one Kyiv resident who filmed her daily life, showing how people in the city have adapted.
03:07 - Source: CNN
