German police raid homes after suspected terrorist plot uncovered
German officials arrested 22 suspected members and three suspected supporters of a far-right terrorist organization called Reich Citizens on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
02:16 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
German police raid homes after suspected terrorist plot uncovered
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN captures Ukrainian POW's emotional return home
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strike in Russian airfield
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indonesian parliament passes new criminal code banning sex outside marriage
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows explosion at air base in Russia
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter shows how China's zero-Covid policies makes everyday life difficult
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Families rescued from rooftops as heavy flooding hits Brazil
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Jacinda Ardern fired back at reporter's question about gender
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
They lost 5 immediate family members in a fire. Hear why they can't attend the funeral
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters take to Hong Kong's streets in solidarity with mainland
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN