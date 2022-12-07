Expert: China has failed to prepare residents when zero-Covid policy ends
As China slowly begins to roll back its zero-Covid policy, CNN's Ivan Watson speaks with experts about how China's elderly are at a higher risk of winter Covid surge and how the country has failed to prepare its residents for the roll back.
02:46 - Source: CNN
