oxford dictionary
Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...
Oxford Dictionary has announced "goblin mode" as its choice for 2022's Word of the Year after it opened voting to the public. The term is used to describe a type of behavior that is unapologetically lazy and self-indulgent. CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten explains.
01:14 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
oxford dictionary
Oxford Dictionary's 2022 word of the year is ...
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
neil diamond broadway sweet caroline
Neil Diamond surprises theatergoers with performance of 'Sweet Caroline'
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matthew Perry addiction
'I was taking 55 Vicodin a day': Matthew Perry explains why he can't re-watch 'Friends'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robin meade sign off
See Robin Meade's final sign-off during HLN's final live broadcast
02:38
Now playing
- Source: HLN
basketball buzzer beater
'I was in complete shock': Illinois eighth grader makes wild game-winning basketball shot
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
teen rescues dad
Watch the moment teen lifts truck off of dad
01:55
Now playing
- Source: KCRA
Cocaine Bear Trailer 2
Bear goes on killing spree after finding cocaine in viral film trailer
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pantone color of year 23 split DV
What color is 2023?
01:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Janet Yellen Colbert Late Show 1130 SCREENSHOT
Janet Yellen will start signing US bills. She promises to make her signature legible
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jennifer Lopez attends the "Halftime" Premiere during the Tribeca Festival Opening Night on June 08, 2022 in New York City.
'Felt like I was going to die': Jennifer Lopez on 'the biggest heartbreak' of her life
02:27
Now playing
- Source: HLN
BASE jump crash orig thumb
Tourists capture BASE jumper slamming into cliff on video
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Drake DJ Khaled Toilet Gift 1
Drake gifts DJ Khaled four 'amazing' toilet bowls
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Billie Eilish VF intv orig
Billie Eilish talks new boyfriend and love language in new interview
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jump catch split
CNN anchors try to recreate iconic 'Dirty Dancing' move
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Engagement Fail 1
See why man jumped into ocean before she could say 'I do'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
will smith trevor orig thumb
'I was going through something,' Will Smith says about Oscars slap incident
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN