Reporter shows how China's zero-Covid policies makes everyday life difficult
CNN's Selina Wang navigates daily life in Beijing, China, where residents still need to show a negative Covid test for most public places as the country signals it may loosen zero-Covid restrictions.
02:52 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Reporter shows how China's zero-Covid policies makes everyday life difficult
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
00:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Families rescued from rooftops as heavy flooding hits Brazil
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Jacinda Ardern fired back at reporter's question about gender
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
They lost 5 immediate family members in a fire. Hear why they can't attend the funeral
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters take to Hong Kong's streets in solidarity with mainland
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert explains what new photos of Kim Jong Un's daughter may show
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter at site of protest against China's zero-Covid policy
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows British journalist 'beaten' and detained in China
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Landslide flips cars on Italian tourist island
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA discovery reveals there may have been life on Mars
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN