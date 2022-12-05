With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
CNN's Will Ripley reports from Bucha, Ukraine, where many residents are bracing for a winter without power while they recover from Russian bombardment.
Russia-Ukraine conflict
With winter coming, war isn't the only thing Ukrainians have to worry about
This country's relationship with Russia is causing concern in Ukraine
Tapper asks Blinken why US hasn't named Russia a state-sponsor of terrorism. Hear his response
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
Why this diplomat left the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Military analyst explains why Ukraine can't afford 'a stalemate'
'Really big deal': Retired colonel breaks down new Russian strategy
Putin meets with mothers of fallen Russian soldiers
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Remarkable photos show what blackout in Ukraine looks like from space
Russian activist describes the moment she was forcefully separated from her daughter
Newborn pulled from rubble after Russia strikes maternity ward
Hear how parents were united with their infants from Russian orphanage
