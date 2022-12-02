Ukraine FM
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
The Lead
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba about more than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world.
04:02 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Ukraine FM
'I would even say sick': Ukrainian FM describes bloody packages with animal eyes sent to embassies
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Zambia Warner Group
Russia's notorious Wagner group admits to recruiting Zambian inmate who died fighting in Ukraine
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matthew chance bakhmut 2
Footage shows bitter fighting behind the front lines in Ukraine
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vladimir putin wesley clark split 2
Retired general says this move would be a win for Putin
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Boris Bondarev Amanpour
Why this diplomat left the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
14:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Ukrainian artilleryman throws an empty 155MM shell tube as Ukrainian soldiers fire a M777 howitzer towards Russian positions on the frontline of eastern Ukraine, on November 23, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Military analyst explains why Ukraine can't afford 'a stalemate'
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leighton blackout
'Really big deal': Retired colonel breaks down new Russian strategy
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Russian mothers meeting
Putin meets with mothers of fallen Russian soldiers
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spider marks 112522 vpx
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine blackout nasa vpx
Remarkable photos show what blackout in Ukraine looks like from space
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shevchenko vpx
Russian activist describes the moment she was forcefully separated from her daughter
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
newborn ukraine
Newborn pulled from rubble after Russia strikes maternity ward
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
project dynamo rescued twins
Hear how parents were united with their infants from Russian orphanage
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kiley Kherson Resistance 2
'They were wasted': Resistance fighter vividly details how he killed drunk Russian soldiers
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Mothers 2
Mothers of new Russian soldiers demand their sons be returned home
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian soldier vpx
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN