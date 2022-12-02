Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
An activist group tells CNN that Iranian regime forces killed 27-year-old Mehran Samaak for celebrating the US soccer win over Iran. Iranian police denied that Samak was killed by authorities and announced the arrest of several suspects, Iran's state aligned Tasmin news agency reported. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh has the story.
02:01 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Soccer player mourns friend who rights group says was killed for celebrating US soccer win
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment Jacinda Ardern fired back at reporter's question about gender
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows woman being attacked in Mexico before being killed
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
They lost 5 immediate family members in a fire. Hear why they can't attend the funeral
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Protesters take to Hong Kong's streets in solidarity with mainland
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Niece of Iranian Supreme Leader calls out government
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert explains what new photos of Kim Jong Un's daughter may show
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN reporter at site of protest against China's zero-Covid policy
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows British journalist 'beaten' and detained in China
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Landslide flips cars on Italian tourist island
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
See police try to wrangle runaway ostriches in Alberta
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
NASA discovery reveals there may have been life on Mars
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Biden administration's export ban is choking off China's tech ambitions
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Iranian doctor asks if the West will stand on the 'right side of history'
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
He fully supported China's zero-Covid policy. Hear why he changed his mind
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN