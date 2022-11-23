Mothers of new Russian soldiers demand their sons be returned home
Russia's deployment of thousands of soldiers to the battlefields of Ukraine is generating dissent and protest on the front lines -- and their complaints are being amplified by their wives and mothers back home. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
02:35 - Source: CNN
