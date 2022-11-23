CNN reporter on scene of rare bomb attack in Jerusalem
Two explosions have been reported in Jerusalem and at least one person has died. Initial investigations indicated that explosive devices were placed at both blast sites, a police spokesperson said. A search is underway for suspects. CNN's Hadas Gold reports.
02:14 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
CNN reporter on scene of rare bomb attack in Jerusalem
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows what it's like on the ground in Indonesia after deadly quake
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows heavy flames and smoke devour Chinese factory
00:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Stunning video shows meteor light up Norway's skies
00:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Singer stops TV interview and walks off set at World Cup
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN hears testimony from women who say they experienced sexual violence by Iranian regime
06:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Putin makes rare appearance. Expert explains what it means
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video captures the harsh reality of China's zero-Covid strategy
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kim Jong Un's daughter seen in first public appearance
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside Iran's third month of protests as regime steps up deadly crackdowns
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Awkward moment between Xi and Trudeau caught on video
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
NATO chief: 'No indication' that missile in Poland was a 'deliberate attack'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clarissa Ward reacts to Zelensky's 10-point peace plan
02:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Inside the effort to rehabilitate Brazil's forests
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN